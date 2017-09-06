Colin Trevorrow made some weird, boring indie movie about time travel that made $4M, so off the back of that, he got hired to do a remake of Jurassic Park with a bigger dinosaur and less interesting characters. It was aight. He then got hired to direct Star Wars IX. Lucasfilm released a statement yesterday saying he’s not directing Star Wars IX anymore.

Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.

Man, I wonder what happened?

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that script issues have continued to be a sore spot throughout Episode IX’s development, with Trevorrow having repeated stabs at multiple drafts. In August, Jack Thorne, the British scribe who wrote the upcoming Julia Roberts-Jacob Tremblay movie Wonder, was tapped to work on the script.

Ah, “script issues”. It probably has nothing to do with the fact that the movie he made while waiting to make Star Wars IX was batshit lunacy that got savaged so bad by critics the only way you can see it is if you follow it into the shadow realm. Kathleen Kennedy is not here for that nonsense. I guess “the script was bad” is better than saying all that. Deadline says Rian Johnson will probably take it over after he finishes Star Wars VIII, but Disney will suck the tit of this Star Wars cash cow until the sun burns out, so Trevorrow has plenty of time to make another one. Maybe they’ll hit him up for Admiral Ackbar’s standalone origin film or a movie about Chewbacca’s cousin. No worries.