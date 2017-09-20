Britney Spears Is Ready For The 2028 Olympics

Britney Spears

 

Remember in 2007 when we all thought Britney Spears would be fond partially decomposed in a Cracker Barrel dumpster by now? PLOT TWIST: She’s just selling out Vegas and doing backflips at a gymnastic place. Britney still has those Serena Williams legs and ridiculously tight ass, so maybe she’ll represent USA in the 2028 Olympics. Everybody seems to be on board.

 

 

