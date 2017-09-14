I honestly didn’t know Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner were a thing, but Kris Jenner is her mom and Blake Griffin is in the NBA so it makes sense. Kendall isn’t like the other chicks in her family and does things her own way, so I guess that’s why she’s dating a NBA player who isn’t all the way black. Per TMZ:

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin just took a major step in their dating life — ’cause nothing says “we’re together” like dinner and a movie … and a 2,475 mile trip. The rumored couple was spotted grabbing a bite Monday night in NYC at Carbone, and then catching the new horror flick “It” afterward. Speaking of flying, Blake clearly jetted off to New York to be with Kendall … who’s walking runways for Fashion Week (Todd’s note: LOL). They’d been seen hanging in L.A. (with pals) prior to this.

Sounds sweet. I wonder while they were in the movie if the irony was lost on Blake Griffin that he was watching a movie about an overexposed clown. If this was Kylie, I could have made “float” joke, but Blake doesn’t want me to succeed.