Blac Chyna Wants To Be A Rapper

Dropping domestic violence allegations against an easily manipulated man in exchange for $20K a month in child support is always a safe bet in any economy, but does it compare to that streaming money you could get off morbid curiosity alone? Probably not. Blac Chyna is trying to become a rapper now, and it seems to be going really great. Via Page Six:

“She’s met with four labels . . . [is] collaborating with very big artists, and there’s going to be big news coming soon,” an insider confirmed. “Yes, she is trying to rap and no, [it’s] horrible,” the cynical music source sniffed. “All the majors are listening, and, sadly, she will likely get a deal. If she lands it, somebody will be stupid enough to give her a seven-figure advance.” We’re told the former exotic dancer has already turned down a deal with a major label. “She wants the music to be right,” a source close to her told us.

I mean, if the Dr. Phil chick and Iggy Azalea can be rappers, why not? Let her be a rapper. Nothing matters. Let’s all continue screaming into the void and move on from this.