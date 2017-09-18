The 69th Emmys Were Last Night

I’m not gonna spend a lot of time on the 69th Primetime Emmys (you can read the full list of winners here), but Donald Glover won Best Actor and Best Director in a comedy series for Atlanta, so that’s awesome. Sean Spicer was there and apparently it was worse than terrorism. Also, Elisabeth Moss won Best Actress for Handmaid’s Tale. Cool. Celebrating Moss winning for being in a show about the horrific treatment of women while also ignoring her being a hardline Scientology cultist in real life is some cognitive dissonance I guess we’re all doing now. Nice. Anyway, here’s some pics.