The 69th Emmys Were Last Night

I’m not gonna spend a lot of time on the 69th Primetime Emmys (you can read the full list of winners here), but Donald Glover won Best Actor and Best Director in a comedy series for Atlanta, so that’s awesome. Sean Spicer was there and apparently it was worse than terrorism. Also, Elisabeth Moss won Best Actress for Handmaid’s Tale. Cool.┬áCelebrating Moss winning for being in a show about the horrific treatment of women while also ignoring her being a hardline Scientology cultist in real life is some cognitive dissonance I guess we’re all doing now. Nice. Anyway, here’s some pics.