When historians in nuclear fallout shelters want to see what America was up to in 2017, they’ll learn that the most politically divisive movie was about a mythical Amazon lady called Wonder Woman with a magic whip who fights CGI at the end while her male love interest actually saves the day. They’ll probably be less shocked to learn that the Koch Brothers helped pay for it.

The Koch Brothers reportedly helped finance “Wonder Woman” and other films with Bill Gates … and Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary. The way the story goes … Steven Mnuchin roped Charles Koch, David Koch and Gates into a production company he helped start to finance movies like ‘WW,’ “Dunkirk,” and Spielberg’s upcoming “Ready Player One.” The Koch Brothers struck a $450 million deal in 2013 to become stakeholders in Mnuchin’s company RatPac-Dune Entertainment … and Gates was brought in as an investor for a similar amount. Although Mnuchin has divested from the company because of his gig in Trump’s administration … the Koch Brothers are reportedly still very much involved. Also worth noting … reps for the Kochs denied investing in RatPac.

The fucking Koch Brothers helping pay for a movie that was supposed to be about female empowerment might be too much irony to take here. That’s like Nancy Pelosi raising money for a Dylan Roof movie or for Jon Ossoff’s campaign. Nice campaign ads, nerd.