Tom Wopat Got Arrested For Sticking His Fingers In A Woman’s Butt

Dukes of Hazzard‘s Tom Wopat got arrested on Wednesday in Waltham, Mass. In town rehearsing a play, Wopat got arrested for indecent assault and battery and liking cocaine. His face also looks like the ass end of a burrito with a mustache on it

According to law enforcement … police arrested 65-year-old Wopat Wednesday at 10:53 PM. Police were actively looking for him, and pulled him over in his Ford Bronco. We’re told cops found a small baggie of cocaine on him, and he was booked for possession.

So what is “indecent assault” you might be asking yourself? Well, they call it that when you stick your hand down a woman’s pants and stick your fingers in her butt crack and said woman is not cool with that.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Wopat was rehearsing his show, “42nd Street,” at the Reagle Theatre in Waltham, MA on July 23 when a woman on the set claims he walked behind her and she felt his hand grab her butt. She also says she felt his fingers go between her butt cheeks. She complained to one of the honchos about the incident, and Wopat was confronted. According to the police report, he denied touching the woman and said, “F*** them all.” There are 2 other incidents mentioned in the police report, both occurring during rehearsals. In one case a woman says he came up from behind her and wrapped his arm around her hip and lower waist, pulling her into him. In another instance a woman says he peeled sunburned skin off her arm.

Tom is out here just wanting to do blow and grab women’s asses and peel dead skin off their arms oh damn Tom what the hell is you doing, man? . He should have sang the lyrics to the Dukes Of Hazzard when the cops tried to arrested him and everybody would’ve had a good laugh then they would’ve shared his cocaine and went to foil a Boss Hog scheme.