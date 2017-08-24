Taylor Swift Drops A New Single Tonight

As expected, Taylor Swift announced her new album, Reputation, yesterday. The album comes out in November (all Taylor Swift albums come out in the fall because she is basic as fuck), but the single comes out tonight at midnight or whatever. So technically it comes out Friday. As the cover art tells us, Taylor Swift is wearing a choker and I assume black nail polish, so you know this album is gonna be EDGY. So edgy. Like Lemonade, except it’ll be coconut water. The cover art tells us that she’s under the delusion that the media constantly lies about her. She’s really doing a “fake news” album, guys. Anyway, it’ll fun to hear Swift play the victim on 13 or tracks while using feminism as a commodity to sell albums. White girls are gonna eat this shit up driving to and from Target.