Taylor Swift’s New Song Is Psychosis

So, Taylor Swift dropped her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do“, and before you say who cares, please don’t pretend that you won’t be forced to hear this song 10 times a day until November no matter what you do. I’m not going to speculate who this song is about, it’s Taylor Swift. It could be about an Uber driver who looked her directly in the eye once. Here’s the song and lyrics. Brace yourself.

So much for “shaking it off”, amirite? Haha no but seriously these lyrics read like a notebook a school shooter left behind for the police.