Taylor Swift debuted her music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the MTV VMAs last night, because of course she did. I guess you could make the case that Taylor Swift has suddenly become self-aware and is saying that she has killed off her constant cycle of passive aggressive victims of situations she could have easily avoided versions of herself to reveal the true Taylor, but then you realize the true Taylor is just an unhinged, paranoid, 27-year old white woman hellbent on revenge against anyone who slightly wronged her or called her out in any way. Cool?