Taylor Swift Is On The Stand At Her Ass Grabbing Trial





My apologies to these three young ladies who seemed happy to be attending a trial where their favorite has to take to stand to relive her sexual assault. I don’t know their names. I’m gonna go with Peyton, Ashleigh, and Kaitlynn. Congrats to them. That being said, we’re now in the fourth day of Taylor Swift‘s ass-grabbing trial in Denver. If you’re unaware of who grabbed Taylor Swift’s ass, back in 2013 Swift attended a meet and greet at Denver radio station where the DJ, David Mueller, reportedly stuck his whole hand up her skirt and shot his shot. He obviously got fired. Then in 2015, he filed lawsuit against Swift. Taylor Swift took the stand today for the first time and…good lawd.





Read Taylor Swift‘s testimony below:

Day 4 of the Trial : Taylor Swift first witness called to the stand. Says “It was a definite grab.” — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

“It was a very shocking thing that I have never dealt with before…He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt. It was underneath my skirt” TS https://t.co/ZEDWipDXWL — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked if Mueller touched her at any other point, Swift said he was too busy grabbing her ass under her skirt to touch her anywhere else https://t.co/VrxK4WuZvh — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

She said after it happened “I just said in a monotone voice thank you for coming and then they were gone” & went on with her meet & greet https://t.co/E373vCJjnK — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Taylor Swift said she didn’t want to ruin the experience of fans that were standing by their waiting’s experience. She so she continued https://t.co/ExmiIvC2mc — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Mueller’s atty said you could have taken a break and Taylor Swift responded “and your client could have taken a normal photo with me.” https://t.co/81GpfQhJaT — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Swift is clearly aggravated by Mueller’s atty line of questioning as to why no one directly saw the groping. https://t.co/5ZYFuP2yAe — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

“The reason why this was such a devious and sneaky act is that there was a wall behind me,” said Taylor Swift. https://t.co/vzmBiCYCwH — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Taylor Swift said to her photog “I said that dude just grabbed my ass & she said I know exactly which one you are talking about I have pic https://t.co/zTO4s2jsu3 — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Swift said she is not critical of her bodyguard “I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass. ” https://t.co/RcgUKpLVFu — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Swift “I have experienced every awkward encounter.. this was not jostling. we were perfectly in position for the photograph to be taken.” https://t.co/Z7OBh7MSvY — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

As for Mueller calling her cold she said “but I am not surprised I have a new and uncanny ability to elicit new types criticism.” https://t.co/DDFmHRK7TM — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked if she was open to the possibility that it was someone else. “He had a handful of my ass. I know it was him.” https://t.co/cTlI9QBSN5 — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

“I wouldn’t need that photograph. I could have picked him out of a line of a thousand,” said Swift of Mueller. https://t.co/it4gRbB2Sv — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked whether she had watched police shows. “Yesss! I named my cat after Olivia Benson on Law & Order. “ https://t.co/p8rc1zOghK — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Asked if she should look at other photos “I know exactly who did this, this is what happened. It happened to me. I know it was him.” https://t.co/1AOqd5Pzc5 — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

When asked if she could see the incident directly Swift said she couldn’t see exactly because her “ass in the back of her body.” https://t.co/3hYJySWRzQ — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

After spending a little under an hour on the stand, Swift’s attorney said he no questions for her and she was excused from the stand. https://t.co/TdrvllAOoO — Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017

Ok, so I’m firmly on Taylor Swift’s side here. She doesn’t have much ass, so if somebody grabbed it, I’m sure she’d know. The jury might be split if this was Nicki Minaj.