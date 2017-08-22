Sarah Jessica Parker Lost Her Mind During The Solar Eclipse





Sarah Jessica Parker flew to South Carolina to watch the solar eclipse from a boat, so you know this was serious business. It’s hard to explain this level of freak out, but she did say it was the most spectacular thing she had ever seen or witnessed then she realized she had kids and was also married then had to mention those as well. Being from NC, this is probably the best thing you’ll see in SC besides Clemson, so I’m happy you all get to witness this. I freaked out about shadows on the ground, so can’t really drag Parker here. The eclipse also made me really freaking tired. Why was I so tired? I’m hoping I’ll be able to shoot sun out of my eyes later. I’ll keep you updated.

The thrills of eclipse chasing ! First sighting. Chip out upper right! Don’t look without glasses! Someone took a bite out of the cookie! A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:25am PDT