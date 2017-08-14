Rita Ora Did Teen Choice Awards 2017

If you were too busy watching Game Of Thrones or Nazis getting punched in the face and running over people yesterday, the Teen Choice Awards 2017 were last night. The problem with letting teens choose things is that Cole Sprouse gets an acting award and Kendall Jenner wins a modeling award. Teens are mostly dumb. But Rita Ora was there and this Rita Ora post (NSFW) was pretty popular, so this post is Rita Ora in a hot dress and link to where she isn’t in a hot dress. Really can’t beat this kind of bargain, folks.