‘mother!’ Has A Trailer

The trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s psychological horror movie, mother!, dropped yesterday and here’s what it’s about:

A young woman’s (Jennifer Lawrence) tranquil life with her husband (Javier Bardem) at their remote country home is challenged by a mysterious couple (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) who arrive and lodge with them.

Cool. It stars three great actors and Jennifer Lawrence. From what I can tell, Jennifer Lawrence is gonna get sacrificed by some cult or she’s dead and buried in the wall and is now a ghost or something. “People trapped in a wall and are now ghosts” movies are always lame. I like some of Aronofsky’s movies, but we should also remember he did The Fountain and Noah. What the shit was that about? So, in conclusion, let’s hope the movie is as good as the trailer. It probably won’t be. Like I said, it stars Jennifer Lawrence.