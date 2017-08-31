Mark Hamill Is Old Man Skywalker Now
Mark Hamill shared a new picture of Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Luke Skywalker from a Hungarian magazine of all places, and oh man, it’s super dark! Everything you once loved has to be super dark and edgy now. Superman, Luke Skywalker, Twitter. Everything. Everything has to be dark and miserable. His lightsaber probably shoots out a Nietzsche ebook.
Végül! Magyarországon fedőfiú vagyok! #TheLastJedi #CantWaitForVIII #HungarianHamster pic.twitter.com/rtJKZL7Vz2
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 30, 2017