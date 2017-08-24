Margot Robbie & Jared Leto Are Doing A Harley Quinn & Joker Movie

So two days, and two movies about The Joker have been announced. He’s also reportedly gonna be in Gotham City Sirens and Suicide Squad 2. Tomorrow George Lucas will announce a Joker Christmas special. So, Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and Jared Leto (The Joker) are doing movie. That’s a thing that’s happening, I guess. Thanks, world.

Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, directors and executive producers of the hit NBC drama This Is Us and who also wrote and helmed the 2011 film Crazy, Stupid, Love, are entering the DC cinematic universe at Warner Bros. The duo are in final negotiations to pen and helm an untitled movie project centering on Batman villains Joker and Harley Quinn. Insiders say that the plan is for this feature to go after the studio makes a sequel to Suicide Squad. The latter is on the development fast-track and out to directors. But the Joker and Harley Quinn movie is also moving fast as Warners has to contend with actors’ holding agreements, say sources.

Here was the pitch.

The film is described as a “criminal love story,” according to one source, featuring the two murdering maniacs who are cornerstones in the Batman mythos. One insider offered this: “an insane and twisted love story. When Harry Met Sally on benzedrine.”

If anything gets me excited about a Harley Quinn/Joker movie is a reference to a Billy Crystal 90s rom-com. Anyway, Margot Robbie was the best part of Suicide Squad, and if Jared Leto had Heath Ledger’s exact same part in The Dark Knight, we might be calling him the best Joker ever. And if the Olsen twins didn’t kill Heath Ledger he might have been in Suicide Squad and been horrible. Or maybe not. My apologies. I just care too much.