Luc Besson Says ‘Captain America’ Is Propaganda

Maybe it’s because Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets was bigger bomb than anything North Korea has, but director Luc Besson really, really hates movies that aren’t. Specifically, superhero movies. More specifically, Captain America. In an interview with Brazil’s Cinepop, Besson had this to say (thanks to Cinemablend for the translation):

“What bothers me most is it’s always here to show the supremacy of America and how they are great,” he said. “I mean, which country in the world would have the guts to call a film ‘Captain Brazil’ or ‘Captain France’? I mean, no one! We would be like so ashamed and say, ‘No, no, come on, we can’t do that.’ They can. They can call it ‘Captain America’ and everybody think it’s normal. I’m not here for propaganda, I’m here to tell a story.”

Besson is French, right? This sounds very French. But to answer his question, “Captain Brazil” and “Captain France” probably wouldn’t scare a lot of Nazis. They sound like they’d be super into soccer.