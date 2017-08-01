Krysten Ritter Did The ‘Defenders’ Premiere

Daredevil was great. Jessica Jones was great. Luke Cage was great until Cottonmouth died. The Iron Fist was I don’t know I lasted one episode. So maybe Defenders will be great. The jokes in the trailer aren’t. But the trailer also has Krysten Ritter‘s fine ass, so that means I’l be watching however many episodes they have. Because, as I said, Krysten Ritter is fine. The premiere of Marvel’s Defenders was last night and she wore this dress. Other casts members were there as well. Good for them.