Kendall Jenner Is Topless To Sell Lingerie

La Perla needs brand recognition for their brand recognition, so they hired Kendall Jenner to put on a thong and stand in front of a green screen to sell panties to chicks. I’m not a woman, or identify as a woman, or buy thongs for myself, but do women or people who identify as women or men who buy thongs for themselves buy something because Kendall Jenner endorses it? That can’t be right. I guess they hired Kendall Jenner instead of other sisters because they want perspective buyers to actually be able to see the thong. Smart decision on their part, but it’s still a Jenner so I don’t know how much that translates into sales. Could be some sort of write off.