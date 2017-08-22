I thought we all decided we didn’t want to hear Katy Perry‘s Swish Swish anymore. much less see a video, but Katy Perry is back again with her totally on the nose metaphors and comical lack of subtlety. “Countdown To Catastrophe”. Catastrophe. GET IT? Katy Perry is the captain of a basketball team. Or SQUAD. Get it? Haha, so deep. A video full of celebrities? Yeah. If Taylor Swift ever finds herself being homeless, she can move into Katy Perry’s head. It’s free for her there.