Kathy Griffin Isn’t Friends With Anderson Cooper Anymore

Remember when Kathy Griffin went full on ISIS propaganda video with a fake severed head of Donald Trump and people called it art and freedom of speech then somehow turned Kathy Griffin into the victim? That was weird. Then remember when Kathy Griffin’s favorite gay, Anderson Cooper, called the severed head thing disgusting? Yeah, they’re not friends anymore now. In an interview with The Cut that makes her sound like some political prisoner, Griffin explained her reasons.

Griffin acknowledges that Cooper was in an untenable position, but she feels that their long friendship afforded her a call or text message beforehand….The fact that Cooper was telling people publicly they were friends, while not checking in with her, hurt Griffin deeply. When he finally reached out to her in a series of text messages, she told him their friendship was over. A source close to Cooper tells me that Cooper was “shocked and upset by the photo, and while he was not ready to talk to her personally about it, he still considered her to be a friend, and was publicly supportive when asked about the controversy.”

I had to read way too much about Kathy Griffin to post this, but this really sets back White Woman/Gay Man relations back a few years. I hope this allows America to have an open and productive discourse about this without resorting to violence.