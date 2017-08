Katherine Langford is that chick who was in that Netflix show that tried to make teen suicide look like a fun, cool project to do for some reason. Great job, guys. And why didn’t that dude listen to all the tapes at once? Oh yeah, they needed 13 episodes. Forgot about that. Yeah, so Katherine Langford is cute and thick and brunette. Hollywood only has room for one of those, so Kat Dennings better watch her back at auditions.