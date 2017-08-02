I’m not going to pretend I know what any of this means, but Kanye West suing an insurance because he couldn’t finish a tour seems very Kanye West.

Kanye West’s touring company is suing Lloyd’s of London to get its money back for the shortened Saint Pablo tour…According to docs, Very Good Touring filed a claim with Lloyd’s back in November. You’ll recall Kanye pulled the plug on his remaining tour dates after spending 8 days at UCLA Medical Center in late November. In the docs, Kanye’s co. says it had a policy with Lloyd’s to cover cancellation or non-appearance fees. However, Lloyd’s has yet to fork over a dime and, according to the suit … suggests it might not ever, because it suspects Kanye’s marijuana use caused his breakdown. Very Good Touring says Lloyd’s has no proof to back up its weed theory, and is merely looking for “any ostensible excuse no matter how fanciful” to deny payment on the policy. VGT is suing Lloyd’s for $9.8 million, plus interest.

Weed. Much like your racist aunt after black guy gets shot by police, weed is also an insurance company’s excuse for why they shouldn’t pay.

The court papers have accused the insurance firm of using an alleged “use of marijuana” as a factor in the stalled payment. West displayed erratic behaviour during his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour and was hospitalised for a week in November. Sources told BuzzFeed News the rapper had suffered from sleep deprivation, dehydration, and exhaustion. During one performance he reportedly arrived late, sang a handful of songs and left the stage.

I don’t even know why they should pay or why they shouldn’t pay, all I know is that Kim Kardashian is being sued for $100M right now. Kanye needs to say he got 1o on it.