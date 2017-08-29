Joel Osteen Had A Bad Day

As you know, Houston is pretty much under water because of Hurricane Harvey. Joel Osteen has a megachurch in Houston (Lakewood Church that can hold up to 16,000), and apparently he closed the doors and wouldn’t allow his facility to be used as shelter for victims. You now what that means? TWITTER BACKLASH.

Note: Charles Clymer called me “sweetie” and a “coward” when I asked him on Twitter why he was hashtag raging against domestic violence the night of the Mayweather fight, but doesn’t mention it any other time. He’s trans and I’m not, so obviously my opinion was wrong.

Houston’s @indivisible_usa is acquainted with @JoelOsteen‘s Lakewood Church. They took these pics about an hour ago w/ commentary. pic.twitter.com/YTWrD9UG1z — Charles Clymer (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

Joel Osteen’s megachurch is designed for the rising tithe, not tide. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 28, 2017

There’s more takes from people who want a motivational speaker with a tax exemption to help those in need, but apparently the church has been flooding since, well, it’s in Houston.

Seriously quite sickening when people spread negative news without knowing the situation. This is the situation of our church @lakewoodch pic.twitter.com/0KKBmu6hW8 — Lynne Gabriel (@heyitslynneg) August 28, 2017

In response, Osteen insisted in a statement Monday evening that he and his church are “prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity.” “We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need,” the statement reads. The statement adds: “Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”

So, whatever side you’re on, you’ve already made up your mind on Joel Osteen’s motives, so I’ll skip that. I’m just glad we can all come together to mercilessly roast Osteen without fearing the repercussion of an Osteen suicide bomber or somebody from his church driving a rental van through a crowd of people. Thanks, Jesus.