James Cameron Hates ‘Wonder Woman’

James Cameron is like a smarter Michael Bay and you know all of his movies. One of them is probably your favorite. I don’t need to list them all here. But this why we’re here: he sat down for an interview with The Guardian and dared to have an opinion on Wonder Woman. Silly, James. You know old white men aren’t allowed to have opinions anymore lol.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

It’s 2017, so the first you have to do if you disagree with this is to call James Cameron a sexist or a misogynist, then if you can, dig up bad things he said or did 10-20 years ago, so you can adequately attack the messenger to absolve yourself from having an actual, articulated argument against his message, while also allowing yourself to amass several woke points. It’s a tactic that’s really big on Facebook and Twitter. Is Wonder Woman a good movie? Yes. Does James Cameron have a point? Also yes. Did Wonder Woman look super hot in slo-mo while killing Germans? Yes. Was Steve Trevor the one who actually saved the day? Yes. Was Wonder Woman’s fight at the end of the movie utterly pointless? Also yes. A simple critique of a movie isn’t shitting on the movie. Unless it’s the pile of shit that was the Ghostbusters remake. Y’all really caped for that, huh? Anyway, for Warner Bros. and DC, Wonder Woman represents that single punch McGregor is gonna land against Mayweather if McGregor is Warner Bros. and DC and Mayweather is Marvel in this scenario. The fact that Patty Jenkins made a good film with these idiots should be enough to convince anybody that Hollywood needs more women directors. She also gave a response to James Cameron, but Jenkins must have missed all the feminist takes crying about why Wonder Woman had to be attractive because of “representation”. The lesson here? Just don’t say shit. Don’t say anything. Don’t have an opinion about anything. Happy Friday!

banner pic = Rolling Stone