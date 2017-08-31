Izabel Goulart Did The Venice Film Festival

Full disclosure: when I saw the thumbnails this for these pics, I thought this was Eiza Gonzales and immediately started downloading them by reflex. These pictures are not Eiza Gonzales, they are pictures of Izabel Goulart. After typing those letters in sequence into Google, I found that she’s a Brazilian model who used to be a Victoria’s Secret model and she was also in Baywatch. That doesn’t seem like a Venice Film Festival type movie. I guess a dude whose family is really rich invited her. Shout out to him.