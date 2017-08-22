George And Amal Clooney Donated $1M To The Southern Poverty Law Center

When liberal white people find out that racism exists, they usually donate money. That’s awesome. In keeping with that tradition, George Clooney and Amal Clooney (through their Clooney Foundation) have donated $1M to the Southern Poverty Law Center to fight hate groups.

“Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality,” George Clooney said. “There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.” “We are proud to support the Southern Poverty Law Center in its efforts to prevent violent extremism in the United States,“ the husband and wife said in a statement. “What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate.”

This was very badass of them. I wonder who Amal Clooney’s VP candidate will be in 2020. Wait, let’s not guess in case the DNC has them killed.