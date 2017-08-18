Emily Sears Is For Friday & Links

patreon.com/emilysears #belfie

A post shared by Emily Sears (@emilysears) on

 

Peter Dinklage wants GoT fans to stop buying Huskies  [  Dlisted  ]

The inevitable happened to Bella Thorne  (NSFW)   [  Taxi Driver Movie  ]

Katherine McPhee took a topless pic   [  DrunkenStepfather   ]

Kate Upton continues the downward spiral  [  Popoholic  ]

#FBF Salma Hayek‘s Campari Calendar  [  Egotastic  ]

Hailey Clauson in lingerie [  Hollywood Tuna  ]

Alesha Dixon is see through (NSFW site)  [  The Nip Slip   ]

Jennifer Aniston is very, very rich  [  Moe Jackson   ]

Nobody wants to fund Tom Hiddleston‘s new movie   [  Cele|bitchy   ]

Ric Flair has multiple organ failures because 2017 is horrible  [  The Blemish  ]

