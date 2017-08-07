Elon Musk Dumped Amber Heard







Amber Heard wanted $50K a month from Johnny Depp, but started dating Elon Musk who is worth $12B. That come up was short lived, because Musk dumped her last week.

Heard, 31, is ‘devastated’ after tech tycoon Elon Musk ended their year-long romance. Last night a source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘It’s all over between Amber and Elon and she’s devastated. It was his decision. ‘He ended it a week ago. He’d heard certain things about her behaviour that didn’t sit well with him. ‘Amber can be very manipulative and selfish. Elon’s back in LA while she’s licking her wounds in Australia.’

Two thing you can believe at the same time: 1.) Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard 2.) Amber Heard is a manipulative asshole. You can believe those to things remembering how their divorce went down. And that’s ok. Maybe that’s her thing. She’s a hot blonde and I assume hot blondes think that will work for them. But for unfortunately for Amber, she has to cancel her plan to be the first person to spend money on Mars. She’ll just have to be okay with being in Justice League, which from what I’ve heard, already has a 23% on Rotten Tomatoes.





