Demi Lovato also went to the 2017 Billboard Hot 100 Festival where I guess people paid to see her perform. It calls itself “summer’s biggest party“, but again, Demi Lovato performed there. Seems like they might be lying. Anyway, here’s some pics of her wearing some kind of leotard and some boots and New York Mets jersey because the festival was in New York and I feel she has to pander for applause.