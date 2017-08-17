Clay Aiken Apologized For Not Believing Trump Might Be Racist

2017 is such a dead baby thrown in the garbage that we have to hear Clay Aiken‘s name again (I’m from NC and this triggers me), but even though he ran for Congress as a Democrat in 2014 (also in NC), he defended Trump against accusations against racism even despite the fact Trump didn’t rent to black people, the time Trump pushed for the death penalty for the Central Park 5 (they were all innocent), the Mexican thing, the Muslim thing, and literally every other sign. I guess saying, “some Nazis might be good people” is something white people can’t easily digest.

Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well… I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

TBC… I’ve always thought he would be a dumpster fire as a president, and I was right about that. I just didn’t think he was racist. #wrong https://t.co/6ec0Qm0WxW — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

I had a joke written for this, but I thought this was way funnier. Enjoy!