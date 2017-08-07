Chris Pratt Is Single

Chris Pratt announced on Facebook that he and Anna Faris are separating after eight years of marriage. Pratt was so broken up about it, his announcement took three sentences.

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. … Posted by Chris Pratt on Sunday, August 6, 2017

This actually took longer than I had initially expected. I thought this was gonna come after Jurassic World to be honest. In 2009, Chris Pratt was fat gay playing a dumbass on a TV show. In 2017, he’s a ripped international movie star with a star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame. You can’t really wake up to Anna Faris every morning after that. That’s just basic man science.