Casey Affleck’s Wife Filed For Divorce

Casey Affleck is now free to sexually predator the country.

Casey Affleck’s wife of 9 years, Summer Phoenix, is filing for divorce, and according to her the split’s been a longtime coming. Summer filed the divorce petition Monday in Los Angeles … citing irreconcilable differences. The couple has 2 sons — 13-year-old Indiana and 9-year-old Atticus. In the docs, she requests joint physical and legal custody of the boys. In the docs, she lists their date of separation as November 2015 — although they didn’t announce the split until March 2016. Point is… things had long since been on the rocks when Casey won the Oscar for Best Actor earlier this year.

They’ve been split up for a while and he’s been dating the brown gay cop on Supergirl, but it hasn’t been the best year for the Affleck bros. One is a unrepentant alcoholic who threw it all away for the nanny and also starred in Batman v Superman, and the other has more sexual harassment lawsuits than Donald Trump (not as many as Bill Clinton). He also won an Oscar for a boring movie about white people being depressed and dying in fires. Not sure where I’m going with this. I’ll stop now. You get the idea. Have a blessed day.