I assume Blac Chyna was in a meeting trying to figure out how to keep cashing in on her Kardashian fame and somebody said, “lol Chyna dolls” as a joke and now this is where we are. It’s important for little girls and boys to know they can grow up to be thots if they so choose. If these dolls don’t come with a bag of Hot Cheetos, they’re missing a great marketing strategy in my opinion.