Ben Affleck Isn’t Doing ‘The Batman’ Says Casey Affleck

DC has made one watchable movie out of three, Justice League sounds like a dumpster fire, The Batman has had more directors that Trump’s FBI, and every time you ask Ben Affleck about it, he gets fucking annoyed. So, it doesn’t seem like an impossibility that Affleck would turn into Billy Zane at the end of Titanic and start ripping lifeboats out of WB exec wives’ hands to jump off that sinking, lame ass ship. Enter, Casey Affleck.

Speaking on the WEEI Sports Radio Network, Affleck was asked about his brother’s upcoming The Batman with Matt Reeves. Jump to 6:03 (via Cosmic Book News) to see Casey Affleck crush a lot of neck beard dreams.