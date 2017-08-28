Adam Levine Didn’t Like The 2017 MTV VMAs/Lorde

I usually don’t seek out Adam Levine‘s opinion on anything, but we can all come together and agree that the VMAs always suck.

It’s always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYFUCK — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017

Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017



I saw the Julia Michaels thing and I thought that was weird, then I moved on with my life by switching over to HBO and watching the season finale of Game Of Thrones like an adult. Maybe this is why Lorde did the whole “dance like nobody’s watching” thing, because they literally weren’t. Why would watch this when I could be watching an aunt and nephew fuck and a zombie dragon blow up a wall?

I’m sorry to include Hailee Steinfeld in this narrative, but would you rather click through pics of Lorde? Nobody wants to see that.