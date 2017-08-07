Aaron Carter Is Bisexual, Single
So, Aaron Carter came out as bisexual on Twitter this weekend. Then his girlfriend broke up with him the next day. I guess she’s homophobic or biphobic or whatever new term that’s dropped on Tumblr that I don’t know about yet.
Aaron Carter and his girlfriend, Madison Parker, have split, Us Weekly can confirm. A source close to the couple tells Us that the pair, who began dating at the end of last year, have gone their separate ways. “The split was very amicable,” the source says. “Aaron is continuing to focus on his personal self with regards to his truth, health and music.”
I assume Aaron Carter still wants to bang Hilary Duff, because who wouldn’t want to bang this piece of ass and inferiority complex disguised as empowerment?
I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I’m enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ – well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I’m turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass
But good for Aaron. Live your truth, buddy. In 2017, probably the best way for people to forget you’re a horrible person is to come out as gay/bisexual or become a woman. It worked for Caitlyn Jenner for like three weeks. She even got a Vanity Fair cover and got to kill someone.