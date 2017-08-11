Chloe Grace Moretz did some interview in Variety where she said she wanted to date Aaron Carter when she was a 4-year-old. Aaron Carter took that to mean she still does. Aaron Carter is in a bad place, guys.

Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ? — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

Hey @ChloeGMoretz – let’s set up a date. The crush is mutual. https://t.co/7iYrXFjAVl — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

She hasn’t responded. Chloe Grace Moretz might want to be careful, because this makes her look like she isn’t an ally of the LGBT community. It’s 2017, it would definitely be better for her career if she went out with a weird, hollowed out drug addict than to not fully support the bisexual dude who publicly asked her to go eat dinner. He might kill himself since that’s a thing.