Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Dating Now

In what might be the most adorable couple of 2017, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Tom Holland and Zendaya are now dating. Take it away, People.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” says the source. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.” Adds an insider: “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Tom Holland seems super chill and funny in real life. That sounds like it would be good news to Zendaya. And Zendaya seems super chill and funny in real life and is also hot. That sounds like it would be good news to Tom Holland. Zom Holland? ZenTom? Hollandaya? Sorry, I’m new at this.