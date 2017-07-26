‘Wonder Woman 2’ Drops In 2019

Since it made money, Wonder Woman is getting a sequel. Kids today will never know about when movies actually had to be good to get a sequel, so Wonder Woman 2 is probably the closest they’re gonna get to that.

Wonder Woman 2, the follow-up to this year’s superhero hit, will hit theaters Dec. 13, 2019. Talks with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to return are ongoing, and she has not officially been announced as being aboard the project…Wonder Woman 2 is the only release slated for Dec. 13, 2019. The date announcement comes a week after Warners set dates for a number of mystery films, including an untitled DC movie for Feb. 14, 2020.

Wonder Woman 2 is supposed to take place in the 80s during the Cold War, so hopefully she doesn’t team up with Osama Bin Laden. Rambo already did that and we see how that turned out. I assume “talks with Patty Jenkins” means they offered Patty Jenkins what she got paid for Wonder Woman and she was like “lol nah” then showed them the box office receipts and screened the movie for them again and pointed out that it was good and made sense. I know how DC might be confused by that.