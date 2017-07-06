In a letter that he wrote in 1995 while in prison (which is going up for auction on July 19), Tupac says he dumped Madonna because she was white.

The rapper poured out his heart to the singer in an extremely revealing letter he wrote in jail. Tupac writes, “For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting.” The legend then confesses, “But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.” It’s an amazing letter. Tupac clearly knows he devastated Madonna by the rejection, saying, “I never meant to hurt you.”

Anybody else remember Madonna’s negrophilia phase in the 90s? If you were a relatively famous black man in the 90s, there’s a good chance you banged Madonna. So I guess Tupac dumping Madonna because she’s white is cool because Madonna dated Tupac because he was black. Like how white liberal chicks date Muslim dudes now. They have to superficially prove they’re woke.

You can read the entire letter here: Also, here’s some pics of Madonna in the 90s: