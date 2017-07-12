The Rock Has A Presidential Campaign

Since nothing matters and America has become a parody, people actually want Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to run for President. Cool.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a campaign committee, a new Federal Election Commission filing shows. Kenton Tilford of Wheeling, West Virginia, filed a statement of organization titled “Run the Rock 2020” on Sunday. In case there was any doubt who he meant, Tilford listed his candidate of choice’s name as “Dwayne Douglas Johnson.” The committee is unauthorized, and its site directions to a Nation Builder account, the service which describes itself as “the world’s first platform for leaders, handcrafted from scratch to help you grow your community and lead them to action.”

The Rock can’t even make Baywatch great, but I’ll get behind this only if Kevin Hart is his running mate. The Rock is really tall and big and Kevin Hart is really short and small! Hahaha that’s super funny and people like that in the movies please shoot me in the head!