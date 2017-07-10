So, The Dark Tower has a new trailer. I just found out the movie is supposed to be a sequel to the books. Not sure what that means. Stephen King wrote like 8 books for this, but I guess they have something better than those 8 books. Something better like a giant laser in the sky and using most of the first trailer in the second trailer. And Matthew McConaughey walking into rooms. And a black man walking around New York City with guns and not getting shot or arrested. That last one is cool, because this is supposed to be a fantasy.