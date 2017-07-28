Sup, Lily Collins?

Not sure how Phil Collins’ sperm pulled this off, buy Lily Collins is cute as hell. She attended the premiere of Amazon Studios’ The Last Tycoon, and while I don’t know what that is, I do know cute skinny, brunette, white girls, so hopefully the movie is about that. No, wait, I just Googled it and it says it’s about “F. Scott Fitzgerald’s final unfinished novel is set in 1930s Hollywood, an era darkened by the Depression and the growing influence of Hitler”. Sounds like it’s gonna be about rich white people standing around talking. I already have Game Of Thrones for that. Sorry.