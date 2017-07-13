Shia LaBeouf Is Sorry He’s A Drunk Asshole

If you haven’t heard by now, Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah last weekend for disorderly conduct and obstruction and for being drunk off his ass. Ok, I live in Atlanta. I’ve been to Savannah many times. Savannah’s welcome sign should read, “Welcome to Savannah. Get Drunk, It’s How We Make Money”. So Shia LaBeouf had to be so drunk he was annoying a town full of drunk people so much the police had to arrest him. Roll the tape!

It didn’t get any better when Shia got to the police station.

Shia LaBeouf went full racist at the Savannah Police Dept. where he was arrested this past weekend, telling a black officer he would go to hell because of his skin color. In newly released video, while Shia was being fingerprinted he looked at a black officer and said, “You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro.” A white cop questioned the drunk actor, and added … “That doesn’t mean he’s going to hell.” Shia responded, “It means a whole lot, bro.” He goes on to accuse the cops of being racist because “a black man arrested me for being white.”

But wait! Shia has an excuse even though he says he’s not making excuses, guys!

Yes, addiction. It’s addiction, guys. In reality, speaking as a brown liberal male, Shia LaBeouf is 90% every white liberal male when shit gets too heated. “I AM YOUR ALLY, BROWN/BLACK PERSON, WHY CAN’T YOU SEE THAT YOU DUMB BITCH! I’M WHITE, I KNOW THINGS ALLOW ME TO EXPLAIN RACISM TO YOU BASED ON AN ARTICLE I READ ON SLATE”. Also, speaking as a brown liberal male, all of this could be easily solved with several punches to the face area.