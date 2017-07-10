Shia LaBeouf Got Dunk, Arrested

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah, Georgia on Saturday on suspicion of being a drunk asshole.

According to police, LaBeouf became irate after he was refused a cigarette by someone he approached. An officer was nearby. “He became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” police said in a statement. “He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer. When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel. LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued.”

I live in Georgia. You can be drunk as fuck in Savannah and nobody cares. Seriously. Nobody cares. That’s why people go to Savannah. That’s actually the city motto. “Welcome To Savannah. Be Drunk As Fuck And Nobody Will Care”. So basically, Shia LaBeouf was more alcohol than blood. Savannah doesn’t need this type of amateur ruining their idyllic paradise of friendly drunk people.

