Robert Downey, Jr. Wants To Stop Doing MCU Movies ‘Before It’s Embarrassing’

Robert Downey Jr.

 

Robert Downey, Jr. is 52 and has been playing Tony Stark/Iron Man for 9 years. He was a drug addict who nobody would hire before. I feel that’s less embarrassing (via Screenrant)

“Everyone says to me it’s like a glove that fits so well. I have to start over every time but I am starting over with a pretty solid base. I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing.”…“It’s this cyclical thing I could have said when the first Avengers came out: ‘It’s never going to get any better than that. Everybody stop’. But to me it’s always about people and opportunities, like the (Avengers directors Anthony and Joe) Russos, who I adore.”

I guess when you do something for 9 years it could get old after a while, but he makes like $50M every time they CGI the Iron Man suit on him, and it probably won’t get embarrassing until he and Captain America find out they both have moms named Martha.

 

