Rihanna Did The ‘Valerian’ Premiere

Rihanna is playing a shape-shifting alien in Luc Besson’s Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, and I was told by management not to discuss how Hollywood is blackwashing shape-shifting aliens for a casting gimmick. I guess I’m just too woke. But obviously, as you can see, Rihanna attended the premiere and she’s not a shape-shifting alien. It’s just a shame that so many filmmakers use human actors to portray aliens from different planets. This is very problematic. You can look at these pictures of Rihanna being hot in this dress if you want to, but you’re just perpetuating the lack of alien representation seen in movies today.