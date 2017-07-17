R. Kelly Is Holding Women Prisoner

Apparently R. Kelly didn’t appreciate you saying he abused women and pissed on teenage girls, so he changed his tactics and created a secret brainwashing cult where he can abuse women and piss on teenage girls without going to jail. This article Buzzfeed posted this morning is some disgusting shit.

The women in Kelly’s entourage initially think “This is R. Kelly, I’m going to live a lavish lifestyle,” said Mack, who worked as Kelly’s personal assistant for a year and a half starting in 2013 and has remained in touch with some members of his inner circle. “No. You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom. … [Kelly] is a master at mind control. … He is a puppet master.”

Yeah. It gets worse. Way worse.

According to Mack, Jones, and McGee, the women living in Kelly’s Duluth, Georgia, “guest house” or his Chicago recording studio last summer included: A 31-year-old “den mother” who “trained” newcomers on how Kelly liked to be pleasured sexually. She had been best friends since high school with the girl in the videotape for which Kelly was tried in 2008. She recently parted ways with Kelly, these sources say.

A 25-year-old woman who also has been part of Kelly’s scene for seven years.

A recent arrival, a 19-year-old model who has been photographed in public with Kelly and named on music gossip websites — a rarity among the women in his circle.

An Atlanta songwriter who began her relationship with Kelly around 2009, when she was 19. (She is now 26.)

And an 18-year-old singer from Polk County, Florida. Mack said the Florida singer is Kelly’s “favorite — his number-one girl.” Mack, Jones, and McGee claim that women who live with Kelly, who he calls his “babies,” are required to call him “Daddy” and must ask his permission to leave the Chicago recording studio or their assigned rooms in the “guest house” Kelly rents near his own rented mansion in suburban Atlanta. A black SUV with a burly driver behind the wheel is almost always parked outside both locations. Kelly confiscates the women’s cell phones, they said, so they cannot contact their friends and family; he gives them new phones that they are only allowed to use to contact him or others with his permission. Kelly films his sexual activities, McGee and Jones said, and shows the videos to men in his circle.

Good God. R. Kelly literally has women trapped in a closet. You can read the whole story here, if you need another reason to hate humanity. But only 90s kids will know that R. Kelly is a vile trash rapist. But this kinda clears up why he hasn’t had a hit in like 13 years.