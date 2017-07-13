Quentin Tarantino Is Doing A Charles Manson Movie

For Quentin Tarantino‘s 9th film, there will be people talking for two hours then when they stop talking they will be violently killed. You know, like every Tarantino movie. Tarantino movies are awesome.

Quentin Tarantino’s next film will explore one of the most infamous murders of all time. Sources tell Variety that Tarantino’s upcoming movie, which the filmmaker has already written and will direct, will focus on the Manson family murders. Insiders close to the project indicate that while no one is attached or has read for a part yet, Tarantino is expected to court A-list talent. Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence are being considered for the role of Sharon Tate, and Brad Pitt may be approached to play Vincent Bugliosi, the lawyer who prosecuted the family. The tragedy occurred on Aug. 8, 1969, when cult leader Charles Manson — an unemployed convict and failed musician — ordered a group of his followers to attack the guests of a house in Los Angeles’ Benedict Canyon. The followers brutally murdered everyone at the home, including Tate, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

First, can we not with Jennifer Lawrence? She’s not a good actor. We all know this, we just don’t want to admit it to ourselves. Let her go paint herself blue and stand in front of a green screen, and leave the Tarantino movies to hotter blondes who can act (see below). Also, let’s make Walter Goggins as Charles Manson. Unless Tarantino has already promised the part to Samuel L. Jackson, it’s the only casting choice.